The Lakers are going to the NBA playoffs. They edged out the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center on Wednesday night in a nail-biter, with Lebron James sinking a game-winning three pointer at the buzzer. The final score: 103-100.

The Warriors have another shot at making the playoffs on Friday night when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies. And the Clippers are already in — their first game is Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks.