How much would you pay for your son’s favorite basketball player to wish him a happy graduation? Or a pep talk from your favorite reality star? Or a birthday wish from rapper Snoop Dogg? For the right price, it’s possible with an app called Cameo, which connects fans to celebrities who deliver personalized messages. It’s not a new service, but COVID-19 has increased demand.
Personalized celebrity greetings gain popularity during pandemic
