The fight to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat could reshape the fight to control the Senate

Senate races are tightening in South Carolina, Iowa and other states. KCRW looks at what effect Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing might have on these contests.

In South Carolina’s Senate race, Republican Lindsey Graham is facing a tougher than expected fight from Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. The most recent polls give Graham only a slight edge — or show the race as a dead heat. All of those polls were conducted before Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on September 18. Since then, Harrison and other Democrats in tight Senate races have received a flood of cash donations.

Meanwhile, Republicans are banking on a tough nomination fight to re-energize conservatives who may have soured on President Trump. 

Shane Goldmacher - national political reporter, New York Times - @ShaneGoldmacher

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Nihar Patel, Rebecca Mooney