School lunch packing inspiration for parents

Let’s be honest. Any person responsible for getting kids out the door in the morning with a nutritious school lunch that will actually get eaten knows their customers' preferences. Yes, that child you are making lunch for is a customer. It’s why they are occasionally so difficult to please. So consider this a refresher where I blurt out several ideas, one or two of which may expand your current repertoire.

The first issue: How are the lunches packed? I’m assuming you are a devoted user of bento lunch boxes, which are designed for American schools and the child who prefers to graze. An advantage here: You don’t have to individually wrap foods that are more like canapés or appetizers. Grazing is somehow more palatable since there is built-in variety and no need to fully commit to one large item. Is anyone eating soup for lunch? I hope so. But remember that thermoses keep things cold too.

If you like to cook, here are 47 lunch ideas for kids and 10 sandwich-free lunch ideas. But the biggest suggestion I could make is to start to think about tomorrow’s lunch when preparing tonight’s dinner. I hate the word leftovers. Basically everything is mise en place, modular elements of food that can be combined in various ways. For example, if you’re making rice or pasta, think about setting some aside to use in a cold salad. Nearly any protein you make can be folded into a wrap with veggies or added to that extra rice or pasta with a few tablespoons of sauce or dressing. Perhaps you can repurpose a bit of the vegetable side in a frittata or add it to a cheesy wrap. Use what you already have made. And if you do use a bento-type box, check out the Planet Box Instagram for a ton of lunch ideas.





For grazing:

Mini sweet pepper “poppers” filled with hummus or guacamole and topped with everything spice

Cucumber boats filled with any type of lunch meat or cheeses

Mini frittatas baked in muffin tins or small flat pancake-style frittatas

Use-ready cooked meatballs

BBQ chicken salad made with rotisserie chicken

Mini portion of one of Logan’s cucumber salads

Tea sandwiches (crust cut off and cut into sweet shapes)

Egg salad/cucumber and cream cheese/rotisserie chicken salad/ham and butter

Any kind of cold noodle salad

Chicken fingers with peanut butter dipping sauce

Mini bagels with cream cheese and sliced hard boiled egg

Smooth cottage cheese “ranch” dip with veggies/crackers

Make your own Lunchables — essentially a tiny charcuterie board

Chicken wings from your favorite place

Rice paper spring rolls filled with veggies and ready-to-eat seasoned baked tofu

Cold ravioli in tomato sauce. Sounds gross. Tastes delish.

You don’t have to stuff your onigiri or rice balls. Simply mix the ingredients into the rice, ball it up, and wrap in nori.

Soy sauce eggs

In the thermos: