Democratic voters are still grappling with progressive politics as moderates win latest elections

Democrat Eric Adams speaks after being declared victor in the race to become New York City’s next mayor, in Brooklyn, New York. November 2, 2021. Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly.

With some exceptions, cities across the nation elected moderate Democrats over progressive candidates on Tuesday. That includes former police captain Eric Adams, who won the mayoral race in New York City. They edged out progressives seeking to cut police budgets. In Minneapolis, the city voted against doing away with its police department and replacing it with a new public safety department. The turnout shows that in the year and a half after the police killing of George Floyd, Democratic voters are still grappling with law enforcement reform.  

