First gun control case in more than a decade reaches Supreme Court. How it could affect Californians

To be allowed to carry a gun in public in New York, people must pass a background check and prove that they are unlikely to endanger others.

To be allowed to carry a gun in public in New York, people must pass a background check and prove that they are unlikely to endanger others. Photo by Shutterstock.

The Supreme Court seems likely to strike down a New York law that restricts who can carry guns in public. That was the takeaway from today’s oral arguments. At issue is whether the Second Amendment allows people to carry guns in public for self-defense — what’s commonly called concealed carry.

Permit issuance in New York varies a lot by jurisdiction, and people must pass a background check and prove that they are unlikely to endanger the public. Six other states, including California, have instituted similar restrictions to New York’s.

The Supreme Court hasn’t issued a major Second Amendment decision in more than a decade.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Caleigh Wells, Nihar Patel