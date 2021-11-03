First gun control case in more than a decade reaches Supreme Court. How it could affect Californians

The Supreme Court seems likely to strike down a New York law that restricts who can carry guns in public. That was the takeaway from today’s oral arguments. At issue is whether the Second Amendment allows people to carry guns in public for self-defense — what’s commonly called concealed carry.

Permit issuance in New York varies a lot by jurisdiction, and people must pass a background check and prove that they are unlikely to endanger the public. Six other states, including California, have instituted similar restrictions to New York’s.

The Supreme Court hasn’t issued a major Second Amendment decision in more than a decade.