San Francisco residents overwhelmingly voted on Tuesday to recall three school board members, including its president. Mayor London Breed supported the recall and will appoint their replacements.

The special election was driven by parents frustrated with the board’s priorities during the pandemic. One of the biggest flashpoints: a decision a year ago to rename 44 schools originally named after people the board said perpetuated white supremacy. That included Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, and Senator Dianne Feinstein. After widespread criticism that this was a sideshow to what the board should have been focused on — getting kids back in the classroom — the renaming plan was dropped.