What SF school board recalls say about city’s famed liberal politics

San Francisco’s special election to recall three school board members was driven by parents frustrated with the board’s priorities during the pandemic.

San Francisco’s special election to recall three school board members was driven by parents frustrated with the board’s priorities during the pandemic. Photo by Shutterstock.

San Francisco residents overwhelmingly voted on Tuesday to recall three school board members, including its president. Mayor London Breed supported the recall and will appoint their replacements.

The special election was driven by parents frustrated with the board’s priorities during the pandemic. One of the biggest flashpoints: a decision a year ago to rename 44 schools originally named after people the board said perpetuated white supremacy. That included Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, and Senator Dianne Feinstein. After widespread criticism that this was a sideshow to what the board should have been focused on — getting kids back in the classroom — the renaming plan was dropped.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Robin Estrin