4% of US electricity comes from the sun, but Biden wants to amp it up to 45%. Is that feasible?

President Biden on Tuesday toured storm damage in New York and New Jersey that was caused by Hurricane Ida remnants.

“This is code red. The nation and the world are in peril. And that’s not hyperbole. That is a fact. They’ve been warning us the extreme weather would get more extreme over the decade, and we’re living in it real time now,” he said.

Today his administration unveiled a plan that would generate 45% of the country’s electricity from solar power by 2050. Right now, solar accounts for only 4% of electricity in the U.S.