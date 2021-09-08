Britney Spears’ dad has asked a court to end her conservatorship. Here’s what’s next

Britney Spears’ conservatorship may be coming to an end after 13 years. The singer’s father, Jamie Spears, has filed a petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court to end the arrangement that has controlled his daughter’s daily life since 2008. It comes after a summer of court hearings, protests, and revelations from Britney Spears herself.

In a hearing in June, Spears said she was traumatized and wanted her life back, and that her father should be jailed.

But the judge overseeing Spears’ case will ultimately decide her future. The next hearing is scheduled for the end of this month.