Tehachapi Mountains woman battles California condors on her front deck

The California condor is the largest bird in North America. A flock of them invaded the home of a woman who lives in the Tehachapi Mountains. Photo by Georgi Baird/Shutterstock.

The majestic California condor is the largest bird in North America. It’s also one of the most endangered species in nature. In the 1980s, less than two dozen birds remained in the wild. Today, after efforts to breed the bird in captivity, the California condor is making a comeback.

It worked so well that an entire flock of condors invaded the home of a woman who lives in the Tehachapi Mountains. They trashed her deck and possibly roosted on her roof. 

