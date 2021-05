LA County has moved to the least restrictive yellow tier in California’s reopening plan. As of today, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, and even saunas can operate at 50% indoor capacity. Bars can also reopen indoors without having to serve food. It’s the closest we’ve come to returning to life pre-pandemic.

But as businesses start staffing up to meet demand, some employers say they’re having a tough time hiring workers, despite millions of people still being unemployed due to the pandemic.