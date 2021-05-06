The latest COVID hot commodities? Apparently espresso machines, jacuzzis, and Rolex watches

Shopping trends can now almost serve as markers for the different phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. First, Americans rushed to buy toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Then, exercise bikes, camping gear, and Nintendo switches. Now, over a year into the pandemic, items such as espresso equipment, natural deodorant, jacuzzis, and Rolex watches have become hard to find.
Credits
Guest:
- Jacob Bernstein - style reporter for the New York Times