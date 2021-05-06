The latest COVID hot commodities? Apparently espresso machines, jacuzzis, and Rolex watches

Home espresso machines are selling out online.

Home espresso machines are selling out online. Photo by Shutterstock.

Shopping trends can now almost serve as markers for the different phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. First, Americans rushed to buy toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Then, exercise bikes, camping gear, and Nintendo switches. Now, over a year into the pandemic, items such as espresso equipment, natural deodorant, jacuzzis, and Rolex watches have become hard to find

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser