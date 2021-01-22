Can President Biden act quickly enough to prevent the worst effects of climate change?

Climate Change is one of the biggest existential threats, requiring immediate changes to avert the most dire predictions that come with a warming planet.

President Biden has outlined some aggressive ideas for how he wants to tackle the climate crisis. He said last month when nominating the new EPA director, “We can put millions of Americans to work modernizing water, transportation and energy infrastructure to withstand the impacts of extreme weather. When we think about renewable energy, we see American manufacturers, American workers, racing to lead the global market.”

Already Biden has signed executive orders returning the U.S. to the Paris Climate Accord and shutting down the Keystone XL Pipeline. But undoing the former administration’s environmental rollbacks could take years. And to pass his own plans, Biden will need cooperation from Congress.