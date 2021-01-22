Local ports are backed up because nearly 2000 dockworkers are off the job because of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, 45 ships were docked waiting to unload. The union representing dockworkers and local elected officials are urging health officials to declare dockworkers essential so they can get the vaccine as soon as possible. Together LA and Long Beach ports are the largest in the country, and delays could impact goods being delivered throughout the world.
Thousands of dockworkers are off the job due to COVID. Ships can’t unload their cargo
Credits
Guest:
Margot Roosevelt - economy and labor reporter, LA Times
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser