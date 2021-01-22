‘Psycho Goreman’ is Spielberg meets Megadeth, says critic

(L-R) Matthew Ninaber as Psycho Goreman, Nita Josee Hanna as Mimi and Owen Myre as Luke in “Psycho Goreman.” Photo courtesy of RLJE Films

Critics review “Psycho Goreman,” about two suburban kids who find a special gemstone that awakens an ancient, blood-soaked alien overlord, so turn him into their friend; “Identifying Features,” which follows a mother searching for her son in Mexico after authorities say he died when trying to cross the border into America; “In and Of Itself,” a documentary about magician Derek DelGaudio; “Our Friend,” about a man who puts his life on hold to help his friends deal with a crisis. 

Credits

Guests:
Amy Nicholson - host of the podcast Unspooled and film reviewer for the NYT - @theAmyNicholson, William Bibbiani - film critic and co-host of the podcast “Canceled Too Soon” and “Critically Acclaimed” - @williambibbiani

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser