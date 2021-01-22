Critics review “Psycho Goreman,” about two suburban kids who find a special gemstone that awakens an ancient, blood-soaked alien overlord, so turn him into their friend; “Identifying Features,” which follows a mother searching for her son in Mexico after authorities say he died when trying to cross the border into America; “In and Of Itself,” a documentary about magician Derek DelGaudio; “Our Friend,” about a man who puts his life on hold to help his friends deal with a crisis.
‘Psycho Goreman’ is Spielberg meets Megadeth, says critic
Amy Nicholson - host of the podcast Unspooled and film reviewer for the NYT - @theAmyNicholson, William Bibbiani - film critic and co-host of the podcast “Canceled Too Soon” and “Critically Acclaimed” - @williambibbiani
Madeleine Brand
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser