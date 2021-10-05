Will LA Dodgers go to the playoffs? They have to beat St. Louis Cardinals first

A number one hand figure with “go blue” sits at Dodger Stadium, February 11, 2020. Photo by Shutterstock.

Baseball playoffs are about to begin. The LA Dodgers play against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. If they win, they’ll move on to play against the San Francisco Giants. And in football, the LA Chargers and Rams are both off to a good start to their seasons. 

