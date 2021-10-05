Baseball playoffs are about to begin. The LA Dodgers play against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. If they win, they’ll move on to play against the San Francisco Giants. And in football, the LA Chargers and Rams are both off to a good start to their seasons.
Will LA Dodgers go to the playoffs? They have to beat St. Louis Cardinals first
