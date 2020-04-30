Trump administration quietly weakens more environmental regulations

The view at the top of Stunt Road in Calabasas shows clear skies. But while most people are focused on the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump is rolling back more environmental regulations. April 25, 2020.

The upside to the coronavirus pandemic: less pollution as most people are staying at home. Environmentalists say this is what the world could look like if there’s a move away from fossil fuels. However, the Trump administration has been deregulating more environmental standards. 

Lisa Friedman - reporter, The New York Times

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin