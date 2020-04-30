The upside to the coronavirus pandemic: less pollution as most people are staying at home. Environmentalists say this is what the world could look like if there’s a move away from fossil fuels. However, the Trump administration has been deregulating more environmental standards.
Trump administration quietly weakens more environmental regulations
Credits
Guest:
Lisa Friedman - reporter, The New York Times
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin