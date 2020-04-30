More than a month ago, the LA City Council voted to crack down on vendors selling food without a permit, which essentially shut down this sector of our so-called informal economy. Many of those street vendors will be demonstrating across LA on Friday. They want the city to stop ticketing unlicensed street vendors, and reimburse the permit fees for street vendors who did have the proper paperwork to operate.
Vendors push LA City Council to allow them to sell food on the streets
