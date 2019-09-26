Does Joseph Maguire's testimony give Democrats new ammo for impeachment?

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified before the House Intelligence Committee this morning. He defended his actions involving a whistleblower complaint.

Maguire was still pressed by Democrats, including committee chairman Adam Schiff, about why he did not hand over the whistleblower complaint to Congress before consulting the White House and the Justice Department.

Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe, who was offered the position of DNI by President Trump but declined, questioned the accuracy of the findings in the whistleblower complaint.

The whistleblower, according to the New York Times, is a CIA analyst who worked in the White House at some point. But as for what’s in the actual unredacted complaint, there are quite a few revelations and damning allegations.