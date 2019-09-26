U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and the Trump-Zelensky scandal

Marie Yovanovitch, U.S ambassador to Ukraine, appears in the whistleblower complaint, and Trump talked about her in his phone call with the Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He called her “bad news,” according to the rough transcript released on Wednesday.

President Obama appointed Yovanovitch, asking her to address corruption in Ukraine. Last March, Ukranian officials accused her of being corrupt, of giving the government a list of people the U.S. didn’t want prosecuted. The Ukranians walked back those claims. But the state department still recalled her. Now her ouster from her post is the subject of new scrutiny.