The EPA sent a letter today to Governor Gavin Newsom, accusing California of failing to provide clean water. Earlier, it complained about the state’s dirty air and threatened to withhold federal highway funds. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has attacked California’s laws on car pollution as too strict.
Why the Trump administration is accusing California of polluting its water and air
Credits
Guest:
Juliet Eilperin - Senior National Affairs Correspondent for The Washington Post - @eilperin
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski