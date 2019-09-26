Why the Trump administration is accusing California of polluting its water and air

Take Tahoe, California.

Credit: Pixabay. 

The EPA sent a letter today to Governor Gavin Newsom, accusing California of failing to provide clean water. Earlier, it complained about the state’s dirty air and threatened to withhold federal highway funds. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has attacked California’s laws on car pollution as too strict.

Juliet Eilperin - Senior National Affairs Correspondent for The Washington Post - @eilperin

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski