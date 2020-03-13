There are some 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles, and officials are hoping to keep the risk of exposure low. That means they want people with a fever and cough to stay home. But what about people who don’t get paid sick days, or they don’t have a place to isolate themselves? KCRW’s Jerome Campbell explored the quandary for many Angelenous who can’t afford to follow the rules.
Dealing with coronavirus when you don’t have paid sick days or a place to self-isolate
