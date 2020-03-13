Dealing with coronavirus when you don’t have paid sick days or a place to self-isolate

Person wearing a face mask.

Person wearing a face mask. Photo credit: Ashutosh Goyal/CC 2.0, via Pixabay

There are some 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles, and officials are hoping to keep the risk of exposure low. That means they want people with a fever and cough to stay home. But what about people who don’t get paid sick days, or they don’t have a place to isolate themselves? KCRW’s Jerome Campbell explored the quandary for many Angelenous who can’t afford to follow the rules. 

Credits

Guest:
Jerome Campbell - reporter

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin