‘The Dissident’ documentary: What led to Jamal Khashoggi’s murder and what happened afterward

Jamal Khashoggi was a well-known Saudi journalist and activist whose criticism of the kingdom’s royal family, specifically Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, marked him for death. Khashoggi was attacked moments after arriving at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain routine documents ahead of his upcoming marriage. His brutal murder two years ago shocked the world.

Director Bryan Fogel’s new documentary examines what led up to Khashoggi’s murder and the aftermath. It’s called “The Dissident.” Audiences can now watch it via video on demand.