Critics review “The Little Things,” which follows two cops on the hunt for a serial killer, starring Denzel Washington; “Saint Maud,” a horror about a young hospice nurse who becomes obsessed with saving souls from eternal damnation; “What Happened Was,” a restoration of an acclaimed 1994 film.
‘The Little Things’ is like a ‘True Detective’ season without much plot or character, says critic
Credits
Guests:
Alonso Duralde - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of Linoleum-Knife.com - @ADuralde, Dave White - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of Linoleum-Knife.com - @dlelandwhite
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser