Raiders coach Jon Gruden loses his job over offensive email exchanges

Jon Gruden is pictured before the start of the Las Vegas Raiders’ game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, U.S. October 10, 2021.

Jon Gruden is pictured before the start of the Las Vegas Raiders’ game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, U.S. October 10, 2021. Photo by Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo.

Jon Gruden has resigned as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach — after the New York Times detailed homophobic and misogynist remarks he used for years to mock people tied to the game, and racist comments he made in 2011 about the head of the NFL’s players union at the time, who is Black. Gruden won a Super Bowl with Tampa. He left the league in 2009 and rejoined as the head coach of the Raiders three years ago.

