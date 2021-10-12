Jon Gruden has resigned as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach — after the New York Times detailed homophobic and misogynist remarks he used for years to mock people tied to the game, and racist comments he made in 2011 about the head of the NFL’s players union at the time, who is Black. Gruden won a Super Bowl with Tampa. He left the league in 2009 and rejoined as the head coach of the Raiders three years ago.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden loses his job over offensive email exchanges
Credits
Guest:
- Ken Belson - NFL reporter for the New York Times - @el_belson