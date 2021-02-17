Some of Gov. Newsom’s major donors received big no-bid contracts and job advancements from the state

Governor Gavin Newsom speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California.

Governor Gavin Newsom speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California. Photo by Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0).

About half a dozen companies that made big donations to California Governor Gavin Newsom got special treatment from the state to help it deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Some of these companies got big no-bid contracts, and others had their leaders appointed to high-profile positions. That’s all according to a new investigation from Capital Public Radio. 

Experts say no laws appear to have been broken — no quid pro quo. But the overlap between these companies’ donations to the governor and the preferential treatment they seemed to have gotten from the state — that’s bad optics for Newsom, especially as he stares down a recall effort. 

Credits

Guest:
Scott Rodd - State government reporter, Capital Public Radio

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser