Honey bees move into Santa Barbara office that workers left in March 2020 due to COVID

When people move out of buildings, critters such as honey bees sometimes move in.

When people move out of buildings, critters such as honey bees sometimes move in. Image by PollyDot from Pixabay

Many people haven’t set foot in an office in nearly a year. Dust is accumulating, and desk calendars are still turned to March 2020. It’s a time capsule of pre-pandemic times.

When people move out, critters move in. That’s what happened at a Santa Barbara tech startup over the past year.

Susan Arango works for a software company called Invoca. She’s one of the few people who’s actually been on-site from time to time since the start of the pandemic. She found a colony of tens of thousands of honey bees that took up residence in their building’s walls.

Credits

Guest:
Susan Arango - employee at Invoca in Santa Barbara

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser