Many people haven’t set foot in an office in nearly a year. Dust is accumulating, and desk calendars are still turned to March 2020. It’s a time capsule of pre-pandemic times.

When people move out, critters move in. That’s what happened at a Santa Barbara tech startup over the past year.

Susan Arango works for a software company called Invoca. She’s one of the few people who’s actually been on-site from time to time since the start of the pandemic. She found a colony of tens of thousands of honey bees that took up residence in their building’s walls.