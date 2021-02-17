How talk show host Rush Limbaugh transformed US media

Rush Limbaugh and former President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2019 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo by Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0).

Rush Limbaugh, the talk show host who redefined right-wing A.M. radio, died today at age 70. His widow Kathryn Limbaugh made the announcement on his program. She described her late husband as quick-witted, passionate and courageous.

But he also leveled hateful attacks on liberals, women, people of color, the LGBTQ community and people with disabilities.

Nevertheless, former President Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom on live television last year during the State of the Union.

