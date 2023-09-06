It will soon be possible to buy Narcan — the nasal medication that reverses an opioid overdose — over the counter and without a prescription at pharmacies and groceries stores nationwide. The drug gained FDA approval for over-the-counter sales in March, and a two-dose package now costs about $45. The rollout comes after more than 100,000 Americans died of fatal overdoses in 2022.

“Street drugs are so potent in certain areas now, particularly because of the omnipresence of fentanyl. Sometimes it actually does take two doses, but for the most part, one dose can truly save a life,” says Jan Hoffman, who covers behavioral health and health law for the New York Times.

Narcan, also known by its generic name naloxone, first gained FDA approval for prescription use in 2015. Once it acquired over-the-counter clearance, the drug had to be repackaged with new directions that were clearer to understand, she notes.

Using it is simple: Spray it up the nose of a person who appears to be overdosing. It’s crucial, however, to not prime (test pump) the dosage.

“Tilt someone's head back, insert the tip of it, and just push the plunger. And in two or three minutes, if it's going to work, it should start to work.”

She stresses, “As soon as you apply that first dose, call 911, because this truly is an emergency. A number of events can cascade as a result of it. And the faster that a first responder arrives, the more likely this will be a successful rescue.”

Hoffman adds that there’s no downside to having Narcan on hand, like stocking up on bandages. That’s because the drug is safe and can be affordable or accessible via harm reduction groups. She says individuals with Medicaid or private insurance are able to get the drug for free or low cost. It is also available online.

“The more critical issue that I think will be addressed as this becomes more and more common in medicine cabinets, in gas stations, in a school nurse's office — is who will have the courage to use it.”