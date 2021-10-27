Facebook has been accused of turning a blind eye to the harmful ways its platform has been used — for plotting the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, spreading vaccine disinformation, trafficking humans. Keeping up with news about the social media platform has been like trying to drink from a firehose. KCRW breaks down what’s happened recently with Facebook.
Leaked Facebook docs are making headlines everywhere. We break down the latest news
Credits
Guest:
- Charlie Warzel - author of the newsletter Galaxy Brain - @cwarzel