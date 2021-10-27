What motivates people to get vaccinated? Mandates, not prize money

California gave more than $118 million in prize money to people who played its vaccine lotto last spring, but financial incentives weren’t very effective in winning over skeptics, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Remember the prizes, lotteries, and other incentives designed to get more people vaccinated last spring? The state of California alone gave out more than $118 million in prize money to people who played its vaccine lotto. Now according to a new study from the National Bureau of Economic Research, those financial incentives did little to sway vaccine skeptics. In fact, it turned some people off even more.

