Remember the prizes, lotteries, and other incentives designed to get more people vaccinated last spring? The state of California alone gave out more than $118 million in prize money to people who played its vaccine lotto. Now according to a new study from the National Bureau of Economic Research, those financial incentives did little to sway vaccine skeptics. In fact, it turned some people off even more.
What motivates people to get vaccinated? Mandates, not prize money
- Mireille Jacobson - health economist, USC