Will Manhattan DA indict Trump for Stormy Daniels hush money case?

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (center, masked) arrives for the sentencing hearing of the Trump Organization at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York City, U.S. January 13, 2023. Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly.

Former Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen is set to appear before a grand jury today. It’s the latest in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case that is looking into whether the former president broke campaign finance laws and falsified business records in his dealings with adult film star Stormy Daniels. The DA also invited Trump to testify this week.

