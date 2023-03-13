Silicon Valley Bank is the largest bank to fall since the 2008 financial crisis. The regional institution, which had $200 billion in assets, was a favorite for tech start-ups and venture capital firms. However, clients began pulling their money as rumors swirled that the bank was facing a cash crunch. Then on Sunday, regulators shut down Signature Bank, a New York regional bank. Panic is now spreading as Americans wonder if this could lead to another financial crisis. President Joe Biden says the American financial system is safe.