Each year, KCRW gives radio lovers, professionals, and amateurs a chance to create a compelling story in just 24 hours. It’s called the Radio Race. In 2022, hundreds of producers from around the world participated, and many them teamed up for the theme: “Can you Keep My Secret?”

The winners this year: Team Phantom Thread, comprised of Nelson Aguilar and Chuck Hua. They met years ago when working together on indie film sets, and vowed to collaborate on their own project one day. The Radio Race was the perfect opportunity to do that. In their story called “Liftoff,” Nelson shared his lifelong secret.