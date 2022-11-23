Critics review the latest film releases. In “Strange World,” Disney comes out with its first openly gay protagonist, in a story about a family exploring a mysterious planet. “Devotion” is a biopic about two fighter pilots who became the U.S. Navy’s most celebrated wingmen during the Korean War. “Nanny” is a supernatural horror about an immigrant from Senegal who becomes a nanny to the child of a wealthy New York family. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 film “Knives Out,” starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc.