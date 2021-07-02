Critics review “Summer of Soul,” a documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival and the directorial debut of Questlove; “The Forever Purge,” the latest installment in “The Purge” franchise that focuses on the one day per year when all crime, including murder, is legal; “America The Motion Picture,” an animated riff on what would happen if the founding fathers were all bros; “Zola,” based on a Twitter thread from 2015 about two young women getting into trouble on an impromptu trip to Florida.
‘Summer of Soul’: Questlove gives new life to the summer of 1969 with directorial debut
Credits
Guests:
- Christy Lemire - writer for RogerEbert.com and co-host of the podcast Breakfast All Day - @christylemire
- Amy Nicholson - host of the podcast Unspooled and film reviewer for the New York Times - @theAmyNicholson