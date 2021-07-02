‘Summer of Soul’: Questlove gives new life to the summer of 1969 with directorial debut

Gladys Knight and the Pips perform at the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969, featured in the documentary “Summer of Soul.”

Gladys Knight and the Pips perform at the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969, featured in the documentary “Summer of Soul.” Photo courtesy of Searchlight Pictures.

Critics review “Summer of Soul,” a documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival and the directorial debut of Questlove; “The Forever Purge,” the latest installment in “The Purge” franchise that focuses on the one day per year when all crime, including murder, is legal; “America The Motion Picture,” an animated riff on what would happen if the founding fathers were all bros; “Zola,” based on a Twitter thread from 2015 about two young women getting into trouble on an impromptu trip to Florida.

