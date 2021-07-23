Critics review M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old,” about a family on vacation, enjoying the day on a secluded beach when they suddenly realize that something isn’t right; “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins,” starring Henry Golding (of “Crazy Rich Asians” fame) as Snake Eyes, the ninja from the “G.I. Joe” franchise; “Joe Bell,” based on a true story about a father that walks across America after his teenage son kills himself.
'Snake Eyes' would be better if unlinked to 'G.I. Joe' franchise, says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Amy Nicholson - host of the podcast Unspooled and film reviewer for the New York Times - @theAmyNicholson
- Shawn Edwards - award-winning film critic for FOX-TV in Kansas City, co-founder of the African American Film Critics Association