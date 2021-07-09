Florence Pugh steals the show in ‘Black Widow,’ says critic

In “Black Widow,” Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh star as two deadly sisters. Credit: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube.

Critics review “Fear Street Part Two: 1978,” the second installment of a Netflix film series based on R.L. Stine’s novels; “Black Widow,” the latest from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh as two deadly sisters; “Son,” about a mother and her young son who falls suddenly ill after a strange group of people attempt to kidnap the boy; “Summertime,” which uses spoken word poetry to take viewers through a hot summer day in Los Angeles.

