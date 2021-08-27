You shouldn't say the name ‘Candyman,’ but should you watch the film?

The 1990s hook-wielding boogeyman known as Candyman gets reimagined in director Nia DaCosta’s new film.

The 1990s hook-wielding boogeyman known as Candyman gets reimagined in director Nia DaCosta’s new film. Credit: Universal Pictures/YouTube.

Critics review “Candyman,” a reimagining of the 1990s horror classic of the same name about a hook-wielding boogeyman; “Vacation Friends,” about a couple who’s surprised when two friends they made on a wild vacation show up to their wedding; “No Man of God,” starring Elijah Wood as FBI agent Bill Hagmaier, who serial killer Ted Bundy formed a last-minute complicated relationship with; “He’s All That,” a teen rom-com about a heartbroken high schooler who tries to make a plain classmate his the ultimate rebound.

Credits

Guests:

  • Shawn Edwards - award-winning film critic for FOX-TV in Kansas City, co-founder of the African American Film Critics Association
  • Witney Seibold - contributor to IGN and co-host of the podcast Critically Acclaimed - @witneyseibold

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser