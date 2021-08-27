Critics review “Candyman,” a reimagining of the 1990s horror classic of the same name about a hook-wielding boogeyman; “Vacation Friends,” about a couple who’s surprised when two friends they made on a wild vacation show up to their wedding; “No Man of God,” starring Elijah Wood as FBI agent Bill Hagmaier, who serial killer Ted Bundy formed a last-minute complicated relationship with; “He’s All That,” a teen rom-com about a heartbroken high schooler who tries to make a plain classmate his the ultimate rebound.
You shouldn't say the name ‘Candyman,’ but should you watch the film?
Guests:
- Shawn Edwards - award-winning film critic for FOX-TV in Kansas City, co-founder of the African American Film Critics Association
- Witney Seibold - contributor to IGN and co-host of the podcast Critically Acclaimed - @witneyseibold