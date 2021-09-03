Critics review “Karen,” about a woman who tries to push out a new Black family that moved into her neighborhood; “Unapologetic,” a documentary about activists organizing during the Movement for Black Lives in Chicago in 2020; “Cinderella,” a new musical starring Camila Cabello as the title character and Billy Porter as the fairy godmother.
Latest ‘Cinderella’ wants to become a designer and entrepreneur rather than a princess
Credits
Guests:
- Alonso Duralde - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of Linoleum-Knife.com - @ADuralde
- Dave White - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of Linoleum-Knife.com - @dlelandwhite