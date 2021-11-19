Critics review “King Richard,” a biographical drama starring Will Smith as the father and coach of famed tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams; “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the newest entry in the “Ghostbusters” saga starring Paul Rudd; “C’mon C’mon,” starring Joaquin Phoenix as a radio journalist who takes a road trip with his 9-year-old son; “Bruised,” directed by and starring Halle Berry, who portrays a former MMA star.
Will Smith delivers Oscar-worthy performance in ‘King Richard,’ says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Shawn Edwards - award-winning film critic for FOX-TV in Kansas City, co-founder of the African American Film Critics Association
- Rosa Parra - film critic and co-host of “Latinx Lens” podcast