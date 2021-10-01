Critics review “The Many Saints of Newark,” a prequel to “The Sopranos” TV series on HBO; “Titane,” a horror film starring Agathe Rousselle as a serial killer who becomes pregnant; a 4-K restoration of the 1975 film “Hester Street,” about a Jewish immigrant family living on New York’s Lower East Side in the late 19th century; “The Jesus Music,” a documentary about the history and modern industry of Christian music.
‘The Many Saints of Newark’: Don’t need it in your life, even if you’re a ‘Sopranos’ fan, says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Alonso Duralde - chief film critic for The Wrap and co-host of the movie podcast Linoleum-Knife.com - @ADuralde
- Dave White - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of the movie podcast Linoleum-Knife.com - @dlelandwhite