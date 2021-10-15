At Oracle Park on Thursday night, the Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants in the final moment — due to an umpire call against the Giants that even the most die-hard Dodger fans say wasn’t fair. The Dodgers now advance to the National League Championship Series, facing the Braves in game one in Atlanta on Saturday night.
LA Dodgers beat SF Giants in 9th inning showdown, advance to the NLCS
