LA Dodgers beat SF Giants in 9th inning showdown, advance to the NLCS

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) and catcher Will Smith (16) celebrate after defeating the San Francisco Giants in game five of the 2021 NLDS at Oracle Park, San Francisco, California, USA, Oct 14, 2021. Photo by Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports.

At Oracle Park on Thursday night, the Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants in the final moment — due to an umpire call against the Giants that even the most die-hard Dodger fans say wasn’t fair. The Dodgers now advance to the National League Championship Series, facing the Braves in game one in Atlanta on Saturday night. 

