Critics review “The Card Counter,” a revenge thriller starring Oscar Isaac as a gambler and veteran who helps a young man reckon with his past; “Language Lessons,” starring Natalie Morales as a Spanish teacher working to make a wealthy and bored Mark Duplass bilingual; “Queenpins,” a comedy about two suburban neighbors who run an extreme couponing scam worth $40 million; “The Alpinist,” a mountaineering documentary about Marc-André Leclerc; “Come From Away,” about 7000 people who are stranded in a small town in Newfoundland after all U.S.-bound flights are grounded on September 11, 2001.
'Queenpins' is forgettable despite few funny moments, says critic
Guests:
- Christy Lemire - writer for RogerEbert.com and co-host of the podcast Breakfast All Day - @christylemire
- Carlos Aguilar - film reviewer for the LA Times and AV Club