With restaurants mostly closed throughout the city, a lot of people are now cooking more at home. For some, that’s a challenge. Maybe you’re not so confident in the kitchen. So what is the best way to cook in quarantine?

What are some staples that people should have in their pantry to make lunch and dinner for the next few weeks? Are there substitutes for the classic things that grocery stores might not have?

We check in with Good Food host Evan Kleiman, who’s making minestrone tonight.