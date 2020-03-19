The documentary series “Hillary” takes viewers inside Clinton’s bid for the presidency in 2016. It also looks at her upbringing, time studying law at Yale, courtship and marriage to Bill, and experience becoming a woman when women were expected to be homemakers. It’s now streaming on Hulu.
Hulu docuseries: Hillary Clinton as presidential hopeful, first lady, Yale student
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
Nanette Burstein - filmmaker, “Hillary”
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin