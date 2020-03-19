Hulu docuseries: Hillary Clinton as presidential hopeful, first lady, Yale student

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in the documentary series “Hillary.” Photo credit: Barbara Kinney/Hulu

The documentary series “Hillary” takes viewers inside Clinton’s bid for the presidency in 2016. It also looks at her upbringing, time studying law at Yale, courtship and marriage to Bill, and experience becoming a woman when women were expected to be homemakers. It’s now streaming on Hulu.

