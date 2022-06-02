Critics review new film releases. “Fire Island” is about queer best friends who gather for a summer week-long vacation, and plans go awry.

“Crimes of the Future” focuses on a famous performance artist who shows how his organs have transformed as humans adapt to a new unnatural environment.

“Benediction” is period drama directed by Terence Davies, about a World War I soldier who returns from combat and becomes a poet and outspoken critic of the war.

“Cane Fire” is a documentary that examines the history of the Hawaiian island of Kaua’i.