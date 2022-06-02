‘Fire Island’ is gay rom-com with Jane Austen-type of story, says critic

“Fire Island” is a romantic comedy starring Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, and Margaret Cho.

Critics review new film releases. “Fire Island” is about queer best friends who gather for a summer week-long vacation, and plans go awry.  

“Crimes of the Future” focuses on a famous performance artist who shows how his organs have transformed as humans adapt to a new unnatural environment. 

“Benediction” is period drama directed by Terence Davies, about a World War I soldier who returns from combat and becomes a poet and outspoken critic of the war. 

“Cane Fire” is a documentary that examines the history of the Hawaiian island of Kaua’i. 

