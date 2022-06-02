Song lyrics as criminal evidence: NY lawmakers want to impose limits

Atlanta prosecutors’ 88-page indictment cites rap lyrics from “Slime Shit” and other songs by Young Thug as evidence of his alleged crimes.

Rap songs often glamorize guns and violence. Some songs are being used in a sprawling criminal indictment of Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, and 27 others for racketeering. District attorney Fani Willis says Williams co-founded a record label that operated like a street gang, and its members committed murder, shootings, carjackings, and other violent crimes for a decade. 

This isn’t the first time prosecutors have used rap lyrics to support criminal charges. But New York lawmakers are trying to stop it with a bill that would limit prosecutors’ ability to use song lyrics as criminal evidence. It passed the state Senate last month and awaits a vote in the Assembly. 

