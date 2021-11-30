Some LAPD officers bought guns from Police Academy’s store, knowing they were stolen, says investigation

At least four LAPD officers and a deputy in the LA Sheriff’s Department knowingly bought stolen guns from the LAPD Police Academy’s gun store, according to a new investigation. The store’s then-manager, Archi Duenas, was arrested in spring 2020 for allegedly stealing dozens of guns and selling them for cash. The LAPD captain overseeing the investigation says top commanders on the police force tried to hamstring her team’s work. The LA Times took a closer look at this story, the officers charged in the case, and the attempts to protect those involved.