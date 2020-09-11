In ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery,’ letting go of physical things means letting go of emotions

Hosted by
Dacre Montgomery (right) and Geraldine Viswanathan star in “The Broken Hearts Gallery.”

Dacre Montgomery (right) and Geraldine Viswanathan star in “The Broken Hearts Gallery.” Photo credit: George Kraychyk/Columbia Tristar

Critics review “I Am Woman,” a biopic of Australian singer Helen Reddy; “Unpregnant,” about a 17-year-old pregnant woman who can’t get an abortion without her parents’ permission, so she enlists the help of an ex-friend; “The Sit-In,” a new documentary on Peacock about the week Harry Belafonte took over the Tonight Show from Johnny Carson; “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” about a woman who creates an art gallery of people’s mementos from past relationships.

