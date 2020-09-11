Critics review “I Am Woman,” a biopic of Australian singer Helen Reddy; “Unpregnant,” about a 17-year-old pregnant woman who can’t get an abortion without her parents’ permission, so she enlists the help of an ex-friend; “The Sit-In,” a new documentary on Peacock about the week Harry Belafonte took over the Tonight Show from Johnny Carson; “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” about a woman who creates an art gallery of people’s mementos from past relationships.
In ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery,’ letting go of physical things means letting go of emotions
